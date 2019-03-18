‘Scandalous’ that County Limerick has got just 3% of new garda recruits - TD

THE LIMERICK Garda Division has got just 79 out of the 2,361 men and w omen who have come out of Templemore since it reopened.

Deputy Niall Collins said it works out at just 3%. The Fianna Fail deputy tabled a Dail question to the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan asking how many of the new recruits have headed Shannonside.

Deputy Collins stresses that the figures provided to the minister by An Garda Siochana are for the whole of County Limerick.

“We are in a garda division that includes the third largest city in Ireland as well as the Newcastle West and Bruff districts. So you have the capital of the Mid-West and all the rural areas – it is a huge geographical area. And we only get 3% newly attested gardai. It is a scandalous disrespect to the people of Limerick and city and county while many in our communities are living in fear,” said Deputy Collins.

The figures, which cover from 2015 to January 18, 2019, reveal that in Munster – Cork received 126, Waterford got 90, Limerick on 79, Tipperary 53 and Clare 40. The Limerick Garda Division welcomed 9 in 2015, 17 in 2016, 19 in 2017 and 34 in 2018.

Deputy Collins described Limerick’s share as “derisory”.

“Every clinic I hold people present to me with issues and concerns over crime. They express their fears and how vulnerable they feel living in rural areas,” he said.

Deputy Collins pointed to an article in last week’s Limerick Leader on the imminent retirement of Sergeant Helen Holden in Cappamore and Garda John Curtin in Ballylanders.

“A lot of gardai are coming close to the age where they can retire. We need more reinforcements,” he said. In the case of east Limerick, around 10 years ago there was two sergeants and nine or 10 gardai. Now it is one sergeant – the retiring Sgt Holden – and five gardai. There is one in Cappamore and two each in Pallasgreen and Murroe. The allocation of newly attested gardaí is determined by the Commissioner.