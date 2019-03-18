Limerick Against Pollution to hold public meeting

THE main opposition group to Irish Cement’s €10m proposals to change process in Mungret will hold a public meeting next week.

The South Court Hotel will next Thursday, March 21, host a public meeting organised by Limerick Against Pollution (LAP).

Kicking off at 7pm, the aim of the meeting is to give an update on the campaign against Irish Cement’s proposals to phase out the use of fossil fuels in favour of used tyres and recovered waste in the production of cement.

The plans have been widely opposed by residents, as well as the local political community who cite fears over damage to the environment. But Irish Cement has always insisted its reforms will not impact on the environment, due to the fact burning is taking place at such a high temperature.

It also says that 60 new jobs will be created if the proposals get the go-ahead, and it will also protect the existing positions in the factory in Mungret.

Irish Cement is still awaiting a licence to operate from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which has received over 4,000 objections to the firm’s application.

It’s the first time in over six months that LAP has organised meeting in opposition to the plans.

But their spokesperson Claire Keating said: “We are still fighting. We are still campaigning against the EPA issuing the licence. That’s basically where we are at present.”

Ms Keating said the group will push for an independent inquiery into the EPA licence application.

All of Limerick’s political representatives have been invited to the meeting.

Alongside this, representatives of the public sector authorities have been asked to attend as well as Irish Cement bosses “to answer questions in an open democratic forum”.