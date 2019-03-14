Limerick taxi driver ‘lost control’ of car after argument with passenger over meter

A MAN in his 30s has pleaded guilty to causing €1,295 worth of damage to a taxi after he caused the driver to “to lose control” during an argument.

Jakub Braszka, 38, of Coolyheenan, Ballysimon, appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary at Limerick District Court, charged with one count of criminal damage.

Sergeant Sean Murray told the court that at 4.20am on August 13, 2017, Mr Braszka entered the injured party’s taxi and sat in the passenger seat. When the driver turned on the meter, the accused “took issue with this and an argument ensued”.

Sgt Murray said that this “caused the injured party to lose control...and mount the kerb”.

The court heard that the damage caused in total exceeded €1,000 as a result of the incident.

Judge O’Leary said: “What a dangerous thing to do.”

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said that they were offering no excuses over the incident.

Judge O’Leary asked: “Are you offering any compensation?” to which Ms Ryan replied: “We are.”

The court heard that there was €1,200 worth of damage caused to the car and €95 worth of damage to the taxi meter.

The court heard that Mr Braszka has no previous convictions.

Judge O’Leary had expressed concerns that the incident was going back to August 2017, and that it will be two years the injured party is waiting for compensation.

Ms Ryan said that she was asking for the matter to be adjourned to July for the purpose of paying compensation.

Judge O’Leary adjourned the matter to July 24 for finalisation.