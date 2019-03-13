Gambling addict, 29, caught with cocaine at his Limerick home

A JUDGE has referred a gambling addict to the Probation Services after gardai seized “a substantial quantity” of cocaine at his home, Limerick District Court has heard.

Jamie Kelly, 29, of Carriglawn, Ballysimon, appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary on Friday, charged with sale and supply of drugs under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Prosecuting sergeant Sean Murray told the court that a search was carried out at the home of Mr Kelly, on foot of a search warrant, on June 23, 2017.

During this search, a “substantial quantity of cocaine” was found and seized, worth €4,437.16, Sgt Murray said on Friday afternoon.

The court heard that Mr Kelly, who has no previous convictions, made “certain admissions”. Defending solicitor Sarah Ryan said that a “full explanation” was given.

She said that Mr Kelly, who was suffering from a gambling addiction, “owed money and didn’t know how to deal with it”.

“It is so easy to get caught in a gambling addiction,” Ms Ryan said, adding that it “falls further down the line” among addictions.

“It’s up there,” the judge replied.

Ms Ryan said Mr Kelly has dealt with his gambling addiction, and has been attending gamblers anonymous meetings “for a very long time”.

Ms Ryan said there was a “sinister element to this”, as there were “very few” people who would have known he was in possession of the large quantity of cocaine.

“Mr Kelly was well and truly tied up,” she told the judge.

“Boxed in,” the judge added.

“Yes, exactly.”

Accepting jurisdiction, Judge O’Leary said: “Only for what you said, he would be going elsewhere.”

Ms Ryan said her client was recommended the New York Times bestseller The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg which “has been a great source to him in tackling addiction”. The judge ordered a pre-sanction report from the Probation Services, adjourning the matter to May 15.