Caution urged as Storm Gareth arrives in Limerick

AS Storm Gareth batters parts of the country, a Status Yellow wind warning remains in place for Limerick.

While there have been some strong gusts and heavy showers of hail across the city and county this Tuesday, Limerick has escaped the worst of the bad weather so far with no major incidents.

Met Éireann, which updated its latest warning shortly after 5pm, says westerly winds associated with storm Gareth will reach mean speeds of between 55km/h and 65km/h this evening and overnight.

Gusts will range from 90km/h to 110km/h and there is a risk of coastal flooding due to high seas along Atlantic coasts.

Continuing stormy this evening and tonight, with further severe or damaging gusts. Sustained strong to gale force and gusty west to northwest winds will persist. Scattered squally showers continuing too, some of hail and thunder. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius. pic.twitter.com/jwK2E8gRgS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 12, 2019

A status orange alert is place for Counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo where gusts could reach speeds of up to 130km/h.

Motorists are being urged to exercise extreme caution if driving between now and 12 midday on Wednesday when the weather warning is due to be lifted.