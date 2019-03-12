Former Mayor says new fencing will help end vandalism at Limerick pitch

FIANNA Fail councillor Kieran O’Hanlon has welcomed news that the fences surrounding the greens and football pitches at Garryowen green will be erected soon.

The fencing, which will cost over €100,000 to complete, extends from Kilmurry Road all the way around to the Well Road, and it’s hoped these will help prevent pitch vandalism.

The former mayor said: “​I am well aware of the work carried out by Geraldines and Richmond in providing sporting facilities for the youth of the area. It has been very disappointing when matches have to be cancelled due to vandalism and damage to pitches," he said.

"Hopefully this will now be history. Not only will the completion of the fence secure the greens but additionally with the provision of new footpaths, it will enhance the area,” he added.