Appeal for information following ‘serious assault’ in Limerick city

GARDAI are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Limerick city centre at the weekend to come forward.

A man, aged in his mid-20s, was treated at University Hospital Limerick after he was attacked at O’Connell Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“At 00.50 (ten to one) a young man in his mid-20s was assaulted on O’Connell Street. He received serious injuries and was removed to hospital by ambulance,” said a garda spokesperson.

Investigating gardai say the incident happened between the William Street and Cecil Street Junctions and they are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time and who saw the assault to come forward.

CCTV has been obtained as part of the investigation which is ongoing.

Gardai at Henry Street station can be contacted at (061) 212400.