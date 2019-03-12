Emergency services at the scene of 'overturned vehicle' on closed Clare road

A LARGE fleet of emergency services are at the scene of an overturned vehicle on the N18 in Clare this Tuesday morning.

The northbound section of the road has been closed off, and is understood to be causing considerable delays, particular for those en route to Shannon Airport.

The incident occurred on the N18 between junctions three and five, close to Cratloe.

Six units of the Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to the scene; three from Shannon and three from Mulgrave Street.

It is not known how individuals are involved in the incident and the extent of injuries, if any.