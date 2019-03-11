‘Dat’s Limerick Citaay’ and we can all be proud of Daughters of Charity inspired show

A UNIQUE collaboration is ready to wow audiences for the ninth time with Dat’s Limerick Citaay.

The show is performed by Daughters of Charity service users, Limerick Youth Theatre members, features Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ and Ardscoil Rís choirs, music with Peter Hanagan and Katie Fitzpatrick and an original piece by Lumen Street Theatre. They all come together under the name of The Creative Show.

The variety and family friendly production – entitled Dat’s Limerick Citaay - was written by Marie Boylan and Myles Been. Myles directs while the movement pieces are choreographed by Angie Smalis and Jane Toal. Over 150 will perform together on stage.

Dat’s Limerick Citaay follows a bride and groom on their wedding day. She is the bride from hell and he is double booked to referee the Munster v Leinster match and marry his ‘bridezilla’.

Some of Limerick's well-known faces save the day - Celia Holman Lee finds a new dress after a dove disaster and Willie O’Dea steps in as best man. Myles said it is the theatrical highlight of his year.

“I am lucky to work with an amazing company made up of actors, dancers, choirs and musicians. A big thank you to our hard-working backstage crew in lighting, sound, set, projections and costume design. Special thanks to our friends and family for helping with lines, chauffeur duties and encouragement.

“Over the past nine years, we have been in space, fairytale land and all around the world. This year, The Creative Show is coming home and we hope you enjoy a day in the life of Limerick city. We have tried to cram in all that is unique to our home as well as the wit and spirit of its people because Dat’s Limerick Citaay!” said Myles.

Fellow writer, Marie Boylan said the audience are in for “something special” and can expect some cheesy one-liners and hilarious moments!

Angie Smalis, artistic director of Limerick Youth Theatre, said these productions are why she chose a career in the performing arts.

“It challenges and teaches all involved to be patient, understanding, inclusive and respectful of people’s abilities and needs. Also, it is a tribute to my adoptive city and to its people!” said Angie.

Donal Sherlock, of the Daughters of Charity Service, said The Creative Show goes from strength to strength with increased recognition and participation from the local community.

“The show provides the nurturing environment which encourages personal growth, builds confidence and promotes each person’s unique talents in the performing arts. I am privileged to be able to witness the personal growth of each individual involved, the lifelong friendships that are developed and the enhanced quality of life that results from being part of a family. The Creative Show is much more than a performance; it is an opportunity to belong,’ said Donal.

It takes place on Thursday and Friday, March 14 and 15 in the Lime Tree Theatre at 8pm. Tickets €12 / €10 from 061 953400.