Champion Hurdle favourite Buveur D’Air in 'great form' says Limerick owner JP McManus

THE reigning Champion Hurdler Buveur D’Air is in “great form” ahead of the Cheltenham Festival next week according to owner JP McManus.

Buveur D’Air and Apple’s Jade head a 14-strong field preparing to do battle in the Champion Hurdle at Prestbury Park on Tuesday, the big race on the opening day of the Festival.

He will bid to become the sixth horse in history to win the two-mile hurdling crown three times – and the first since fellow JP McManus-owned star Istabraq (1998, 1999 and 2000).

“Buveur D’Air is in great form,” JP McManus told the Leader. “I only got a text there earlier to say they were very happy with his last bit of work today. That was only 10 minutes ago. That was nice to hear.”

Mr McManus was speaking at the Hunt Museum in Limerick where participants of the Design a TLC Bottle Competition had their work displayed this week.

“It’s a very, very competitive race,” he continued of the Unibet Champion Hurdle which is due off at 3.30pm on Tuesday. Buveur D’Air is currently the 2/1 favourite.

“We are taking on Apple’s Jade and Laurina among others. I’m glad they are all turning up. Even to win the Champion Hurdle or something like it, and for the best not to be there or if they didn’t turn up for some reason or another, it takes a little from it. So it adds a little bit of excitement that there is a bit of rivalry, a little bit of buzz about it.”

According to Mr McManus “we can’t have any excuses, our horse is in great form, he’s had excellent preparation which is so important.”