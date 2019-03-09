Limerick court hears sole trader has not produced employee records for WRC

THE proprietor of a small family-run business was fined almost €2,000 for breaches of employment legislation.

Sole trader Michael Fitzpatrick, who trades as Fitzpatrick’s Bakery, was prosecuted before Limerick District Court by the Workplace Relations Commission for breaches of the Organisation of Working Time Act, 1997.

Mike Leahy, a labour inspector with the WRC, said he called to the company’s premises at Ballingarde, Ballyneety, on July 25, 2017, seeking to view employee records relating to the business.

Under the provisions of the Act, all employers are obliged to retain records relating to any employees at its main place of business for at least three years.

He said he met with the defendant’s wife and that she agreed to produce the records for inspection within 14 days.

Mr Leahy told solicitor Noleen Geraghty that she confirmed her intentions to him by text message but failed to follow through and the records were never produced.

There has been no engagement by the defendant since, he added.

He stated that correspondence which was sent to Mr Fitzpatrick by the WRC was not replied to and that he has had no dealings with him or his wife since he visited the premises in 2017.

After being informed there were no previous convictions, Judge Marian O’Leary imposed fines totalling €1,750. She also directed that €250 be paid by the defendant towards the costs of the WRC.

Michael Fitzpatrick was not present or legally represented during the brief hearing.