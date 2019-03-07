Hassle-free weddings in Spain at the Sunset Beach Club on the Costa del Sol

IF your dream is to have a romantic wedding in Spain, look no further than the Sunset Beach Club on the Costa del Sol.

This Irish-owned, 4 star hotel resort boasts a fabulous location on the seafront, just 20 minutes from Málaga airport, and is the perfect choice for your dream wedding.

Great value wedding packages start from just €6,400 for 40 guests, including every little detail, from the ceremony itself (church wedding or seafront blessing), personal wedding planner, bridal makeup, wedding flowers, Spanish wedding cake, photography, welcome reception, banquet with free-flowing wine, DJ and everything in between!

Many extras are also included as standard, such as complementary pre-wedding stay and taster meal, room upgrade for the newlyweds on the wedding night, and a few additional surprises to make sure your wedding day is extra special.

A wedding abroad often extends to a holiday amongst family and friends, and Sunset Beach Club’s apartment-style accommodation, fun-packed entertainment programme and outstanding facilities, are guaranteed to ensure that your guests are well looked after.

One bedroom apartments are ideal for families of up to four persons, or for a little more luxury, check out their open-plan Deluxe Junior Suites.

You can find a full description and photos of all room types on the hotel’s website.

Sunset Beach Club’s wedding team will assist the bride and groom every step of the way, and regularly organise trips to Ireland to have one-on-one appointments with future couples.

These trips provide a unique opportunity for them to ask any questions they may have about getting married in Spain, and to find out more details about all the options on offer at Sunset Beach Club.

The hotel’s dedicated wedding coordinator, Claire Mitchell, and Wedding Planner, Kate Lines, will be in Limerick on Wednesday, March 13 so if you would like to meet them to find out more, please make an appointment using the online form at www.sunsetbeachclub.com or contact Claire directly at weddings@sunsetbeachclub.com.

See https://www.sunsetbeachclub.com/weddings/meet-us-in-ireland for more.