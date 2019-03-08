Limerick woman prosecuted for littering promises not to dump rubbish again

A WOMAN who was prosecuted for littering in Limerick has apologised for her actions and promised to never do so again.

Patricia Moloney, 22, of Lower Hartstonge Street, Limerick pleaded guilty to an offence relating to a detection at Jesuit Lane in the city centre on October 3, 2018.

Environmental Inspector Michael Walsh told Limerick District Court that he discovered material linked to the defendant inside a number of black bags of rubbish which had been dumped on the street.

After submitting photographs to the court, he confirmed a €150 on-the-spot fine was issued and that a number of reminder letters were sent to the defendant.

Solicitor Leanne Purcell said her client, who has no previous convictions, had intended putting the rubbish in a communal bin where she lives but that it was full when she brought the rubbish outside.

”It was full and she left it on the street,” she said.

Ms Purcell said her client had suffered a bereavement a short time before the incident and that she was very upset around the time..

“She apologises and she assures me it will never happen again,” she told the court seeking leniency on begalf of her client.

Judge Marian O’Leary accepted the submissions put forward which were corroborated by the material found in the rubbish bags.

Noting Ms Moloney’s apology and assurances, she imposed a €100 – giving her seven months to pay.

The defendant was also ordered to make a €100 contribution towards the costs of Limerick City and County Council relating to the case.