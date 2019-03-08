Motorists appear at County Limerick court for no insurance

SEVERAL motorists were convicted of driving without insurance during a single sitting of Newcastle West Court last week.

Each of the prosecutions related to offences which occurred on various dates last year.

In one case, Stephen Kelly, 22 of Knockane, Listowel, was fined €250 for driving without insurance at Gortroe, Newcastle West, on May 14, 2018.

Solicitor Rossa McMahon said his client was a named driver on a relative’s policy but was not insured to drive the car he was stopped in.

In another case, Cesar Sousa De Carvalho, 38, of Templegreen, Newcastle West, was fined €250 and disqualified from driving for two years.

Judge Mary Larkin was told the defendant, who was not present in court, was stopped while driving at Clonshire, Adare, on April 3, 2018.

In a third case, Gelu Adafini, 27, of Templegreen, Newcastle West, was found guilty of driving without insurance at Gortboy, Newcastle West on July 4, 2017.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell said his client – a Romanian national – has a good work ethic and requires is licence. Judge Larkin fined him €250.