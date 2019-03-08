Man fined for having mobile phone in Limerick Prison

A SERIAL offender was fined €200 after he admitted having a mobile phone inside Limerick Prison.

Shane Ryan-Casey, 23, of no fixed abode, was prosecuted under the Prisons Act following the seizure of the device by prison officers on September 24, 2018.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client, who has more than 130 previous convictions, had been threatened by others to smuggle the mobile phone into Limerick Prison after he was remanded in custody.

Mr Ryan-Casey also pleaded guilty to a number of public order offences relating to a disturbance at the emergency department at UHL on March 3, 2018.

Sergeant Donal Cronin said the defendant, who was restrained by hospital staff, was shouting a roaring when gardai arrived and refused to leave the area when asked.

Judge Marian O’Leary imposed fines totalling €400 with a default penalty of five days’ imprisonment.

Mr Ryan-Casey was fined an additional €200 for failing to appear in court on two separate occasions last year.