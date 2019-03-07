Cyclist’s damages claim following collision dismissed at Limerick court

A MAN who claimed he was struck by a car while traversing the road at a zebra crossing in Limerick lost his claim for damages after a judge said he had a doubt about liability in the case.

Jamie Foreman, 33, of Lindon Court, Kennedy Park, told Limerick Circuit Court he was “blown into the air” when he was hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing at St Nessan’s Road, Dooradoyle, on January 11, 2016.

The plaintiff sued the elderly driver of the car for damages relating to injuries he claimed he sustained in the collision.

He told his barrister Derek Sheahan he was walking with his bicycle and was “scootering across” the road when he was struck by a car which was travelling in the direction of University Hospital Limerick.

“A car hit me and blew me up in the air. I landed on my back. My head was bleeding, my leg was twisted,” he said adding that he still suffers some neck and back pain.

The driver of the car, who lives in County Tipperary, told the court he “slammed on the brakes” when he saw a shadow coming out in front of him “like a rocket”.

He told barrister Sandra Barnwell that Mr Forman’s bike collided with the front of his car after he had come to a stop.

“I didn’t hit him, he hit me,” he said describing how the plantiff went over the bonnet before landing on the passenger side of his car.

He added that no damage was caused to his car.

An independent witnesses who was travelling in the opposite direction told the court he observed Mr Foreman moments before the accident cycling “very quickly” in the cycle lane adjacent to the road.

He told the president of the circuit court, Judge Raymond Groarke, that he knew “for a fact” there would be an accident when he saw the cyclist “shoot out” behind his car as he was passing the defendant’s vehicle.

“I thought he (Mr Foreman) was going to hit the back of my car,” he said describing how he stopped and called an ambulance when he saw him lying on the ground.

The witness added that he believed the impact had occurred away from the pedestrian crossing and not on it as the plantiff had stated in his evidence.

Delivering judgement, Judge Groarke said the evidence of the plantiff and that of the independent witnesses were “totally at varience” and that they had nothing in common.

He noted the independent witness had nothing to gain from coming to court and he commented that he found his account of what happened to be compelling.

He said liability was the primary issue in the case and that Mr Foreman appeared to have ignored “every law that relates to the safe use of a pedestrian crossing.”

Accordingly, he said he had to dismiss the case.

He awarded costs to the defendant.