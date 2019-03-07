Man accused of damaging Limerick bookmakers after losing bet

A MAN who is accused of causing hundreds of euro worth of damage at a bookmakers’ premises after losing a bet has been banned from every betting shop in Limerick city.

Patrick Ward, 26, of St Michael’s Park, Ennis is accused of damaging a flat-screen television and a perspex screen at Ladbrokes, Johnsgate Village on July 9, 2018.

It is alleged that damage totalling almost €1,100 was caused during the incident.

Garda John Sheahan told Limerick District Court the defendant replied “I’m sorry” when he was formally charged following his arrest.

He told Judge Marian O’Leary there was no objection to bail subject to Mr Ward complying with a number of conditions.

The defendant must sign on at Ennis garda station once a week and he was ordered to stay out of every bookmakers’ premises in Limerick city pending the conclusion of the case against him.

Free legal aid was granted and the case was adjourned to the end of May for DPP’s directions.