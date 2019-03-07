Man arrested and charged as gardai in Limerick seize cocaine and cannabis

GARDAI in Limerick have arrested and charged a man after cocaine and cannabis was seized.

Gardai have arrested and charged a man in his 50s in relation to the seizure of €8,500 worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb following a search at a house in Raheen on Wednesday.

Shortly after 8am, gardai from the Detective Unit in Roxboro Road, assisted by the Regional Support Unit, carried out a search at a house in the Raheen area, a spokesperson said.

During the course of the search gardai seized €8,300 worth of cocaine, €200 worth of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station where he detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this morning at 10.30am.