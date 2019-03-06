Thief attempted to use hedge cutters to break into house in Limerick

A THIEF attempted to break into a house in Limerick after he located a hedge cutters in a garden shed at the rear of the property.

According to gardai, the culprit, who entered the garden of the Garryowen during broad daylight, he attempted to use the hedge cutters to force open the back door of the house.

“It’s vital that you buy a good solid lock and bolt to secure your garden tools in a shed and keep your garden tidy and free of any item a thief could use to break into your home,” said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Gardai are also appealing for information following the theft of a Stanley power washer from a house in Castletroy.

The theft happened in the early evening after the power washer was left in front garden by the owner.

“Use your gardening equipment but put them away safely immediately afterwards, always mark them clearly with your Eircode or with some unique mark,” said a garda spokesperson.