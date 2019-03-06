Limerick schoolboy was in pyjamas watching TV when he should have been at school

A THIRTEEN-year-old boy was found at home wearing pyjamas and watching TV when he should have been at school, a court in Limerick has heard.

The parents of the first-year student have been prosecuted by Tusla – the Child and Family Agency in relation to his poor attendance at a secondary school in the city.

During a review of the case, Judge Marian O’Leary was told the boy, who can’t be named because of his age, has missed 63% of all school days since September 2017 when the proceedings were first initiated against his parents.

Solicitor Kevin Sherry, representing Tusla, said the situation is “chronic overall” but he accepted there has been an improvement in the boy’s attendance at school in recent months.

“His parents are well able to cause him to attend school when (they are) motivated to do so,” he said adding that the boy’s attendance rates deteriorate when “the pressure is not on”.

An updated report was submitted to the court and Judge O’Leary noted the child is engaging well in school and is participating in sports-related activities.

While accepting that progress is being made, Judge O’Leary noted that when an inspector called to the home of boy in January, he was was watching TV while wearing his pyjamas.

Solicitor Tom Kiely, representing the boy’s mother, said the parents are “not really together” and he asked her to note the significant improvements that have been made.

Imposing a €100 fine, the judge told the woman she would not be happy if the matter is brought back before her again.

A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of the boy’s father as he was not present in court when the case was called.