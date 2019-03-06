Limerick gardai issue warning as ‘change scam’ suspect is arrested

GARDAI in Limerick are warning of a new ‘change’ scam which has been identified in recent weeks.

“This is a scam where a male walks into a busy store in the city and asks for 50s. He then hands over a couple of €100 notes and the member of staff proceeds to count out €50 notes,” explained Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The culprit then says he wants the change in a difference denomination which would not be readily available.

“He then demands his money back and in the confusion manages to pocket some €50 notes. The theft often isn’t discovered until the till is totalled at the end of the day,” added Sgt Leetch, who said one man was arrested in Limerick earlier this week.

“The advice for retail businesses is very simple – do not give out change and you won’t be caught out.”