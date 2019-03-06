Uninsured motorist who turned away from Limerick checkpoint admits drug-driving

A MOTORIST who was caught driving without insurance for a fourth time has been warned he will go to prison if he is caught driving again.

William Casey, 26, of O’Brien’s Bridge, County Tipperary admitted turning away from a garda checkpoint which had been set up at Greenhills Road, Garryowen at around 4am on May 11, 2017.

Inspector Padraig Sutton told Limerick District Court the defendant was pursued by gardai who stopped him a short time later at Mulgrave Street.

While he passed a roadside breath test, he later provided a blood sample which confirmed the presence of cannabis-class drugs in his system.

Insp Sutton said the defendant has almost 70 previous convictions including three for driving without insurance.

Barrister Liam Carroll said one of the insurance convictions dates back more than a decade and that another relates to an offence which happened two days after the offence before the court.

He said his client, who witnessed his brother being murdered a number of years ago, had been drinking and smoking cannabis on the night and that he believed he had allowed enough time for the intoxicants to leave his system.

He said Mr Casey, who is studying music at LIT, used to be “rough around the edges” but that he has taken positive strides and has turned his life around since the incident.

While accepting that Mr Casey has had difficulties in the past and is making progress she said told him he has to obey the law.

She said his previous convictions were an aggravating factor as was the fact he committed a similar offence two days later.

She fined him €400 for driving without insurance and disqualified him from driving for eight years. The judge also imposed a three month prison sentence which she suspended for two years.

Mr Casey was also fined at a total of €600 and banned in relation to drug driving and dangerous driving charges.