‘Distinctive rucksack’ was stolen from passenger on Limerick to Dublin bus

GARDAI in Limerick are investigating the theft of a distinctive rucksack from the storage compartment of a bus.

The owner of the rucksack – a young man – was travelling between Limerick and Dublin when he placed his rucksack into the luggage storage area at the side before getting on board the bus.

“When he reached his destination he discovered his rucksack had been stolen. Unfortunately he had left his laptop in the rucksack,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch, who added the rucksack was a distinctive colour and appears to have been taken deliberately.

Where possible, gardai say those who travel on buses should avoid placing valuable items in the luggage compartment.

“It is always best to keep any valuable property very close to you. Keep your wallets, handbags, phones and electrical gadgets with you at all times,” said Sgt Leetch.