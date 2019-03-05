Status Yellow weather warning for rainfall issued for Limerick

A STATUS Yellow weather warning for rainfall has been issued for Limerick.

Met Eireann issued the Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Munster and Leinster for this Tuesday from 3pm until 6am Wednesday.

It said: “A spell of heavy rain will move up from the south Tuesday afternoon, giving 25 to 35 mm of rain. The larger totals are likely to be over southern and eastern counties.”