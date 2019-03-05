Three sent forward to face trial over St Patrick’s Day attack in County Limerick

THE case of three members of the same extended family who are charged in connection with a violent incident in Rathkeale two years ago has been sent forward for trial at Limerick Circuit Court.

The defendants are each accused of assaulting Daniel O’Brien at Ballywilliam, Rathkeale on March 17, 2017. They are also accused of producing a weapon – namely a hurley – during the course of a dispute.

The three are Dan Quilligan, 26, of the Old Fire Station, The Square, Rathkeale; Jim Quilligan, 22, of the Old Fire Station, The Square, Rathkeale and John Quilligan, 53, of Roches Road, Rathkeale.

At Newcastle West Court, state solicitor Aidan Judge told Judge Mary Larkin the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment and he confirmed it was a suitable case for alibi warnings to be issued to each of the defendants.

Judge Mary Larkin noted this and having issued alibi warnings, she formally sent the matter forward to the next sittings of the Circuit Court.

Legal aid was extended in each case to include a barrister.