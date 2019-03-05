Man in his 50s charged in connection with stabbing garda in County Limerick

A MAN in his 50s will appear at Limerick District Court, charged in connection with the stabbing of an on-duty garda in a County Limerick village this Tuesday morning.

Gardai stated that a male officer received minor injuries after he suffered stab wounds to the hand during an incident at Bruach na Sionna estate, Castleconnell at around 9pm on Sunday.

A man was arrested and detained at Henry Street garda station this Monday, and will now appear at Limerick District Court, charged in connection with the stabbing at 10.30am.