Bench warrant issued for arrest of truck driver accused of speeding in Limerick

A BENCH warrant was issued at Limerick court for the arrest of a truck driver accused of speeding who claimed he was “maliciously nominated” by his former employer after he moved to a rival company.

During a hearing last month, Judge Mary Larkin was told James Lenihan of Knocknadiha, Tournafulla, was nominated by the company which owns a truck that was caught speeding at Coolballyshane, Croagh on May 24, last.

The defendant told his solicitor Michael O’Donnell that he was nominated a number of weeks after he left the company and that the relationship between him and his former employer was “sour”.

“The relationship with us is sour,” he said.

Inspector Alan Cullen had sought an adjournment of the case to allow gardai to make further inquires relating to the matter.

At Newcastle West Court last week, Superintendent John Deasy said gardai had conducted further enquiries and had been furnished with documentation which suggested Mr Lenihan was the driver of the truck which was speeding.