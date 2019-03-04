3Dental earns ‘Best Workplace’ title for 2019

IT was a special night for 3Dental owners Dr Niall Vallely, Dr Peter Doherty and Dr Paul O’Connell as their practice was named on the prestigious Great Place to Work list 2019.

3Dental was recognised at the 17th annual Great Place to Work Best Workplaces in Ireland awards in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin on Wednesday, February 27.

It is the first year that the team have been included in the list and Dr Doherty noted the “extraordinary dedication and professionalism” of the 3Dental team and highlighted their commitment as a key factor in securing the ‘Best Small Workplace in Ireland 2019’ award.

Dr Vallely said: “We are absolutely delighted to be included on the list of the best places in Ireland to work, our staff are like family and we all genuinely love going to work together every day! Myself, Paul and Peter couldn’t ask for a better team.”

Since opening in 2016, 3Dental has offered an affordable, professional and reliable dental service which aims to combat the dental tourism trade in Ireland.

By offering competitive prices on all types of treatment 3Dental hopes to ensure that more people can afford to stay in Ireland for dental work.

Dr O’Connell said: “We always had a very distinct vision for an affordable, quality dental service that could change the way people look at dental care and treatment in Ireland, we are delighted to see that idea, which sparked our original vision, has become a reality!”

John Ryan, CEO of Great Place to Work Ireland, said: “Today’s workplace is a partnership, creating the future in tandem. It’s inclusive and has diversity at its core. It’s a really exciting place to be, and I’d like to congratulate each and every organisation that has achieved the goal of creating truly sustainable, high trust workplaces all across Ireland.”

For further details visit www.oldquarterdental.ie or www.3dental.ie.