Gardai investigating car crash in County Clare

GARDAI are at the scene of a single-vehicle collision on the main road between Killaloe and O’Briensbridge this Monday afternoon.

The road as a result of the incident has been closed off as the vehicle is blocking the road, the Limerick Leader was informed.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service was initially alerted to the incident but crew members were stood down shortly after the call.

Gardai at Killaloe garda station are investigating the collision.

The incident is understood to be minor, gardai said.