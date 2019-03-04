County Limerick businessman named entrepreneur of the year

A COUNTY Limerick businessman has been named as Limerick’s Entrepreneur of the Year.

Colm Cussen, of ABS Engineering Control Systems in Newcastle West, won the award at an event this lunchtime in the Strand Hotel, held by the Limerick Local Enterprise Office.

ABS designs and installs building management systems, and were one of five firms presented with awards by Mayor James Collins.

It was a brace of prizes for the company, which also won the title of best manufacturing company, while there were also awards for a number of other firms.

Joining ABS in the winners enclosure were Precision Utility mapping from Clarina, which won best service business, Optima Training and Consulting Ltd, Castletroy, named the best new start-up.

The prize for best retail business went to Rockbarton Garden Centre in Bruff, while Dev House in Annacotty took the award for innovation.

Mayor Collins said: “This awards scheme further illustrates that Local Enterprise Office Limerick is in the front line in delivering business growth and jobs in Limerick, providing direct support and pulling together all the players – agencies, the local authority and the private sector – to support everyone with a good business idea and strengthen the enterprise sector in Limerick.”

Mr Cussen and ABS will now go forward as Limerick’s representative at the final, to be held in Dublin’s Mansion House on May 29.

Past winners of the National competition include Paul Collins, DesignPro Ltd based in Rathkeale and Bespoke Sauce Ltd from Raheen.