Addict had tablets and cannabis when searched by Limerick gardai

A DRUG addict who was caught with a small quantity of cannabis and dozens of illicit tablets has been warned he will go to prison if he reoffends..

Brian Lysaght, 31, of De Valera Place, Charleville, County Cork pleaded guilty to possession of the drugs at Greenhills Road, Garryowen on November 18, 2017.

Inspector Padraig Sutton told Limerick District Court that cannabis worth around €90 and Xanax tablets worth €82 were recovered when the defendant was stopped and searched by gardai after he was observed acting suspiciously.

He said Mr Lysaght has a total of 99 previous convictions including several for possession of illicit drugs for his own personal use.

The defendant, he added, has one previous conviction relating to the sale and supply of drugs.

Solicitor Con Barry said his client accepts he has an addiction problem and that there is “no getting around” the fact the he needs to address his issues.

He said the defendant is currently “on lock-down” in prison and that he wants to “start out on a new path in life” when he is released from custody later this year.

While his scheduled release date is in September, a prison officer told the court he could be released in mid-July with full remission.

Seeking leniency on behalf of his client, Mr Barry urged the court to note his client’s cooperation with gardai, his guilty plea and the relatively small amount of drugs which were seized from him.

He added the drugs were for his personal use and that he did not intend selling them.

After noting the facts and recording a conviction, Judge Marian O’Leary imposed a €200 fine in relation to one of the charges with a default penalty of five days’ imprisonment.

She imposed a two month prison sentence in relation to the second charge which she suspended for two years on condition that Mr Lysaght does not reoffend during that time.

After being informed that the offences before the court occurred while a separate suspended sentence was still active the judge remanded the defendant to appear before Mallow District Court later this week.