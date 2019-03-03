Deaths in Limerick - March 3, 2019

THE death has occurred of John Hayes, Lough ,Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick.2nd March 2019 Peacefully at Milford Hospice.Pre deceased by his parents father Paddy mother Marie, sister Margaret brother Jim. Sadly missed by his sisters Eileen & Mary, brothers Billy, Pat, Garry & Dinny,his partner Eileen Quinlan,brothers in law,sisters in law, nieces, nephews,cousins,relatives,neighbours & friends R.I.P.Reposing at Ryan's Funeral home Pallasgreen this Monday evening at 6 o clock with removal to Nicker Church at 8 o clock. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30 with burial afterwards in St Columba's Cemetery. May his good soul rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Zack Frahill-McNamara, of Shannonvale, Old Cratloe Road, Limerick City, LimerickZack fell asleep peacefully on 28th of February 2019.

Very deeply regretted by his loving mammy and daddy Christopher and April, his big sister Kyra, grandparents Peggy, Sandra, Liam, Christy and Danny and nana Leamy and granda Frahill, aunts, uncle, cousins, extended family and his little friends Alfie and Holly.

Removal on Tuesday to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross, to arrive for 11am Mass of the Angels. Zack will be laid to rest afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick. A special thank you to PICU2 and the Childrens Heart Centre in Crumlin.

The death has occurred of Esther Dempsey (nee Toomey), Lisgreen, Croom and formerly of Baggotstown, Bruff, Co. Limerick, March 3rd, 2019. Very peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at Milford Care Centre. Esther. Mother of the late Mark. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Joe, loving daughters Denise, Rachel, Geraldine and Sandra, Son Aidan, brother Andy, sister Kitty, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, very kind neighbours and her many friends.

The death has occurred of musician Ger Cusack, O’Malley Park,, passed away (peacefully) in the tender care of the Park Nursing Home, Castletroy. Beloved husband of Patsy and much loved father of Karen, Susan, Diane, Laura & Ger. Deeply regretted by his nine grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers Ollie, Jack & Stephen, sisters Mary Mc Donnell, Emmy Meehan & Rita Quinn, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends. Predeceased by his sister Margaret Walsh.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday (March 5th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to the Holy Family Church. Requiem Mass Wednesday (March 6th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.