Deaths in Limerick - March 2, 2019

THE DEATH has occurred of Susan Grimes (nee Whelton), of Meadowlands Drive, Old Cork Road, who died peacefully at University Hospital. Beloved wife of John, dearest mother of Patricia, Francis, Niall, John, Susan and Gary and devoted nana to Hayley, Rhiannon, T.J. and Eden. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Ruth, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her very many foster children.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday Mar. 4th from 5pm. Removal at 6.30 to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Funeral on Tuesday (Mar. 5th) after 11am. Mass to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bernard Fitzgerald, of East Singland Road, Garryowen. Late of Clover Meats. Husband of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by daughters Marie, Imelda and Carmel, sons Patrick, Bernard, Gerard and Barry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Dessie and Stephen, sister Kitty, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday, 4th March, at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 5 pm to 6:30 pm followed by removal to St John's Cathedral.Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 5th March, at 11 am with funeral afterwards to Mt St Oliver.

The death has occurred of Phyllis Downes (née Ryan), late of Grattan Street, Limerick City, Limerick.

Phyllis died peacefully in New Jersey, USA. Sadly missed by her sons Robert and Michael, daughter Karen, sister Laura O’Donovan and brother Eric Ryan (Corbally), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral will take place in New Jersey on Tuesday March 5th 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick Cusack, of Old Park Road, Corbally. Deeply regretted by his partner Louise, daughter Nikki, parents Maureen and Billy, brothers Eamonn and William, sister Brid, nieces Sorcha, Aoibhe, Katie and Zara, sister-in-law Lorraine, brother-in-law Ian and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday, 3rd March at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 3 pm to 4.30 pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Monday, 4th March, at 11 am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Frank Cusack, of Newtown, Clarina, peacefully at his home. Beloved husband of Bridget, Dearly loved father of Wayne, Natasha and Carrie. Grandfather to Amelia and Tadhg. Dear brother of Karen. Sadly missed by son-in-law Geoff (Kenny), Peter and Rasa, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal this Monday to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown for requiem mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House strictly private.

The death has occurred of Jacqueline Cleary (nee Reeves), of Bracken Gardens, North Circular Road, Limerick. Formerly of Corbally. March 1st 2019 peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of ICU at Limerick University Hospital.

Beloved wife of John. Dearly loved mother of Jennifer. Much loved daughter of Kathleen and the late John. Sadly missed by her brother Tony, sister-in-law Sinead, brother-in-law Dermot and his wife Dorothy, Jennifer’s boyfriend Dave, Tony, Dolores and all her uncles and aunts, nephews, nieces extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road this Monday evening at 8.15pm. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12.00am with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland, Limerick branch.