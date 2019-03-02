Limerick set for 12 hours of 'Status Yellow' rainfall this weekend

LIMERICK will face 12 hours of “Status Yellow” rainfall this Sunday, according to a weather warning issued by Met Eireann.

The weather warning comes into effect at 6am and will end, provisionally, at 6pm, it stated this Saturday morning.

Rainfall Warning issued

Status: Yellow

Location: Leinster and Munster

Valid: 6am to 6pm Sunday 3rd Marchhttps://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/3PczhdgMF3 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 2, 2019

It said that Limerick will experience “heavy rain during Sunday will give accumulations of 25 to 35 mm”.

As well as heavy rainfall, Limerick will see a return to cold to mild temperatures peaking at five degrees.