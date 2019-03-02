Limerick set for 12 hours of 'Status Yellow' rainfall this weekend

LIMERICK will face 12 hours of “Status Yellow” rainfall this Sunday, according to a weather warning issued by Met Eireann. 

The weather warning comes into effect at 6am and will end, provisionally, at 6pm, it stated this Saturday morning. 

It said that Limerick will experience “heavy rain during Sunday will give accumulations of 25 to 35 mm”.

As well as heavy rainfall, Limerick will see a return to cold to mild temperatures peaking at five degrees. 