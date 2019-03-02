Third person arrested in connection with €320,000 drugs seizure in Limerick city

A THIRD individual has been arrested in connection with a significant drugs seizure in Limerick city this weekend.

Gardai from the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit, Mayorstone Crime Unit and the Garda Armed Support Unit carried out searches in Moyross, Coonagh and Castletroy areas on Friday.

During the course of these searches Cannabis Herb and Cocaine (subject to analysis) was seized with an estimated street value of €320,000.

As part of the investigation, an 18-year-old male and woman, 47, were arrested and detained at Henry Street garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

A third person, a man in his 30s, was been arrested in relation to this investigation this Saturday morning in the Limerick area.

He is also detained at Henry St Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The 18-year-old male was released and is due to appear at Limerick District Court on March 25.