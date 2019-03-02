Teenager and woman arrested after gardai seize €320,000 worth of drugs in Limerick city

A TEENAGER and a woman in her 40s have been arrested after €320,000 worth of drugs were seized by gardai in Limerick city this week.

Gardai from the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit, Mayorstone Crime Unit and the Garda Armed Support Unit carried out searches in Moyross, Coonagh and Castletroy areas on Friday.

During the course of these searches Cannabis Herb and Cocaine (subject to analysis) was seized with an estimated street value of €320,000.

As part of the investigation, an 18-year-old male and woman, 47, were arrested and are currently being detained at Henry Street garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.