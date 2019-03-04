‘I see you’: Man arrested in Limerick search as garda saw him throwing ‘items’

A MAN in his 50s was allegedly caught throwing “items” into an adjoining property as gardai carried out a search of his home in Limerick city, the District Court has heard.

Anthony Keane Snr, 55, of Colmcille Street, St Mary’s Park, appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary charged with sale and supply after gardai seized hundreds of euro worth of drugs and cash during a search on July 3, 2017.

Giving evidence last Thursday, Det Sgt Damien McGrath said during a search of the property at around 1.20pm, gardai seized €80 worth of suspected cannabis, €480 worth of suspected Xanax tablets, and sums of cash amounting to more than €1,200. Two sums of cash - €955 and €235 - were found in socks in a bedroom drawer, the court heard.

A digital scales and a CCTV system were also seized during the search. Sgt McGrath said that there was a “delayed access to the property”, and that there was a television running with a “live CCTV feed” in the front room, where the defendant’s 17-year-old son and a Michael O’Donoghue, 25, were present.

Det Sgt McGrath said that he stayed with Anthony Keane Snr and the two males in the room as items were being seized.

Sgt Damien Kennedy, of Roxboro Road garda station, said he had a “clear and unobstructed view” of the rear of the premises.

He said that he observed Mr Keane allegedly throwing a number of objects onto the adjoining property, and told the defendant: “I see you, Anthony” and alleged that he made eye contact.

Sgt Kennedy said he then seized eight deals of suspected cannabis and suspected tablets wrapped in tissue. Mr Keane was arrested at 2.10pm and was detained at Mayorstone garda station.

Sgt Kennedy told the court that he had been “in an elevated position, standing on the wall” of an adjoining property.

Solicitor Tom Kiely presented a Google Maps image of the area, claiming that the officer did not have a view of Mr Keane. Sgt Kennedy said he had a view.

Mr Kiely said his client said there was no delay in accessing the property. Witness Michael O’Donoghue said it was “not correct” that there was delayed access.

Mr Kiely said there are “multiple reasons” what the money was for. Mr Keane’s wife, Anne, told the court that her eldest daughter Ciara gives her money for a “rainy day”.

“When [she] comes to my house, she gives me a few bob out of her back pocket to put away for her. I tells her it adds up at the end of the day,” the defendant’s wife told the court.

Mr Kiely said that the digital scales was being used to make food. Mr Keane’s wife said that her daughter uses it for a Slimming World programme and that the food has to be “portion size”.

But Det Sgt McGrath said the scale “is not practical” for cooking and can only weigh a maximum 200g.

Mr Kiely said that Mr Keane’s fingerprints or DNA were not attached to the exhibits in court, and that there was no “tic list” obtained during the search. He said “tell-tale signs were not present” during the search at the house.

He said there was “nothing of evidential value” regarding the exhibits, adding that “would have been of huge benefit to Mr Keane”. ​

“All and all, I think there are too many unanswered questions in this case,” said Mr Kiely adding that Mr Keane was the only person arrested in the house and that there was no evidence that he owned the drugs.

Inspector Alan Cullen said that Sgt Kennedy saw Mr Keane come to the back door and throw the items, and that the State has met the threshold to charge Mr Keane for sale and supply of drugs.

Judge O’Leary remanded the accused on continuing bail for a decision to be finalised on March 21.