Stylish fundraiser aims to tackle traffic plan for County Limerick school

THE worlds of fashion and of education are set to come together next month in Glin when a forward-looking fashion show will be held in the village to raise funds for the local St Fergus NS.

The school is currently fundraising in a bid to reach their target of €144,000 for an ambitious plan to reconfigure the entrance of the school to allow for safer set-down and pick-up of pupils. The plan will allow for a new, one-way traffic flow and for a greater number of parking spaces with a dedicated space for school buses.

The bulk of the money, it is hoped, will come from a Clár grant and from a diocesan loan but over €24,000 must be raised locally.

The hope is that the fashion show on Wednesday, March 13 will put a large dent in this figure.

The show will take place in the local hall, Ceol Corbraí and will feature women’s wear and menswear for spring and summer.

A large number of shops and boutiques in the area will be involved with outfits coming from Bride’s Glin, Annette’s in Adare, Extras Boutique in Abbeyfeale Bella Sola in Newcastle West and CoCo in Listowel. Loughill’s knitwear designer par excellence, Ann Behan will also feature some of her creations while Caroline Mitchell knitwear will also feature. Gatsy’s Menswear will fly the flag for men.

The Holman Lee Agency will provide the models on the night and Celia Holman Lee will provide the commentary.

Doors will open at 7pm and the show will begin at 8pm. There were be spot prizes, door prizes and a prize for the best dressed lady on the night. Tickets are a very reasonable €15 and are available in local shops, from the school or by ringing 087 7539926.