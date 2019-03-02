No disciplinary action for armed garda who accidentally shot man in face in Limerick

AN armed garda who accidentally shot a suspected criminal in the face will not face disciplinary action as he has since retired, the Limerick Leader can reveal.

Lithuanian national Tomas Mikalajunas spent several months in hospital following the incident near Shanagolden in the early hours of June 29, 2016. He pleaded guilty, last month, to his role in a number of burglaries across Munster.

The 38-year-old was the driver of a Toyota Corolla which was being pursued by members of the Cork-based Regional Support Unit after it left Foynes.

In correspondence seen by the Limerick Leader, a senior investigating officer with the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) confirmed the actions of the garda were “contrary to his training and procedures” and were negligent.

However, Investigators found the decision to perform a “hard stop” was “justified and proportionate under the circumstances” to avoid any potential harm to the suspects and/or members of the public.

“As he was in the motion of levelling the firearm at the driver, the firearm discharged, smashing the driver’s side window and hitting the driver in the face,” states the report.

When questioned about the incident, the garda in question said his weapon “seemed to stick in his holster and a double action was required to remove the firearm from the holster” as he and his colleague approached the Toyota.

While accepting the gun did not discharge itself, the garda said he had “absolutely no recollection” of his finger engaging the trigger.

“There is no dispute that the discharge of the firearm was unintentional however having his finger on the trigger is contrary to his training and procedures and is therefore negligent,” states the report.

While GSOC recommended that disciplinary proceedings be instigated, the garda has since retired so no further action will be taken.