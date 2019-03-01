Limerick barmen ‘ran for their lives’ after youth brandished knife 

THE LIMERICK Chamber of Commerce were in talks with gardai week after a serious incident in which a teenager allegedly held a knife to a barman in the city centre at the weekend.

Gardai have confirmed they received a report “where a man produced what is believed to be a knife” on Little Ellen Street at 7.15pm on Saturday last.

“No injuries were reported to gardai, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing,” the spokesperson told the Leader.

A source said two barmen were sorting out stock outside a licensed premises when a group of youths, believed to be in their mid-teens, “started kicking a few of the empty kegs”.

After the group left the scene, it is alleged that one youth retrieved a knife that was hidden behind a nearby ESB box and returned to the scene with another youth.

When the two males walked towards the barmen, the youth allegedly held a knife to one of the men.

“The guy had the knife only just a couple of inches away from one of the lad’s stomach. The lads ran, they ran for their lives,” the Leader was told.

The gardai arrived swiftly, according to a source, but the youths had already fled the scene.

“This is a whole new tribal thing in Limerick. They just don’t care, nothing can be done with them,” one source said, adding that there is “an escalation of many different groups” in the area.

Limerick Chamber of Commerce has confirmed that officials are due to meet with gardai at Henry Street over the incident later this week.

Anyone with information in connection with this incident can contact Henry Street garda station at 061 212400 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.