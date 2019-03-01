Limerick woman’s handbag was stolen minutes after she returned home

INFORMATION is being sought after a handbag was stolen from the kitchen table of a house in Limerick, just minutes after the occupant had returned home.

According to gardai, the homeowner who lives in the city centre returned home from work and put her handbag on the table before going upstairs.

“When she came back down, only minutes later, her handbag was gone. Unfortunately she didn’t lock her door,” said a garda spokesperson.

Gardai say the incident, which appears to have been opportunistic, happened in a busy estate.

“This house was in a busy estate so she may not have paid any attention to people passing by her home and as in this case watching her. The opportunist thief sees a chance and takes it so lock your door after you and don’t give him or her that chance,” said the spokesperson.

In another incident, gardai said a window of a house was broken and a handbag taken from a table inside the window so the thief didn’t even have to enter the house.

“Often a thief will have a good look in through windows to see if there is anything worth stealing in the house before they break in, in this case the handbag should have been put out of view like anything else of value, it should be hidden from the view through a window or door,” said the garda spokesperson.

The garda spokesperson warned that “one in six thieves get into houses through insecure windows and doors”.