Teen who broke into County Limerick gym ‘can’t remember burglary due to drug use’

A SEVENTEEN-year-old boy who stole two mobile phones from a gym in County Limerick was in breach of a High Court curfew at the time.

However, despite a garda objection and evidence of several other breaches of bail Judge Mary Larkin agreed to release the defendant pending the completion of a probation report.

The youth, who will turn 18 before the summer, has admitted breaking into the premises at Dungeeha, Newcastle West at around 12.30am on January 4, last.

The two mobile phones were never recovered by gardai.

Detective Sergeant Mike Reidy said the youth was identified as a suspect after a blood sample found at the gym was found to match his DNA.

He was arrested on Monday and brought before a sitting of the local court on Tuesday to face a burglary charge.

Solicitor Kate Cussen said her client, who can’t be named because his age, has a drug problem and that he had consumed a considerable quantity of Xanax tablets on the night of the break-in. “His memory of the incident is vague,” she said.

Judge Mary Larkin was told the defendant accepts he has not fully complied with the conditions of his High Court bail which relates to separate matters including assault and criminal damage.

Opposing bail, Det Sgt Reidy said the 17-year-old failed to sign on a number of occasions and was not on home on various dates since last August when gardai called.

By way of explanation, Ms Cussen said her client is working as a labourer and that he was “prioritising work over signing on”.

Judge Larkin described the evidence before her as incredible and asked if the defendant has “any concept of what’s going on?”

Granting bail, she warned she will withdraw his bail if he “messes around” again before the next court date.

As a condition of bail, he was ordered not to associate with another named youth pending the outcome of the proceedings.