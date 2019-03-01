‘She said yes’! Wedding bells for Limerick goalkeeper

SUBSTITUTE Limerick goalkeeper Barry Hennessy has got engaged to his long-term girlfriend Elaine Crowe.

The Kilmallock goalkeeper, who was understudy to Nickie Quaid on the All-Ireland winning panel, popped the question to Elaine in Spanish Point last weekend.

And she said yes!

In a post to the social media site Instagram, the 28-year-old wrote: “I couldn’t imagine my life without her and now I won’t have to! I asked my best friend to be mine forever and she said yes! A day I’ll never forget!”

Barry, who runs a fitness buisness and is a pharmacy sales executive by trade, helped raise thousands of euro for charity running in the Dublin Marathon.

He could become the first of the current Limerick hurlers to be married, with the only other player to be wed Seamus Hickey now retired.