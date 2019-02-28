Lufthansa to double capacity on Shannon to Frankfurt service

LUFTHANSA has announced a second weekly service to Frankfurt from Shannon Airport.

The announcement means Shannon’s first ever scheduled Lufthansa service is to have its capacity doubled this year.

The service will now operate to Frankfurt on Thursdays as well as Saturdays, with the outbound leg on Thursdays arriving in Frankfurt in time to meet onward connections at one of Europe’s largest and most important airport hubs.

Andreas Koester, Senior Director Sales UK, Ireland and Iceland, said: “Testament to the demand for our services in this important market, we are delighted to be able to double our capacity on the Shannon-Frankfurt route. At Lufthansa, we pride ourselves on delivering high levels of customer satisfaction.

“This additional capacity enables us to offer even greater options for onward outbound connections through Europe and long haul destinations to Asia, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg, with the inbound flight offering a more seamless journey from the North Atlantic. We look forward to building on this success to further expand our footprint in Ireland.”

Shannon Airport said it was delighted to welcome Lufthansa’s doubling of capacity on the Frankfurt service.

“This is very positive news for us as it reaffirms the market that there is for Shannon for services into European hub airports,” said Andrew Murphy, managing director at Shannon Airport.

“Lufthansa, which is one of Europe’s biggest airlines, came on board with this service in 2017 and would not be doubling frequency unless the demand was there. Having Lufthansa commit with this second weekly service across the summer season is very encouraging from that perspective. We have worked very hard on this, as we do with all our services, and are really pleased to be making this gain,” he said.

“In addition to the outbound opportunities for onward connections and, indeed, the opportunity this gives eastern markets to fly with one-stop connectivity into Shannon, the German market is the third largest tourism market for Ireland. As the gateway airport to the Wild Atlantic Way, we offer direct access for that market to the part of the country that resonates the most with them.

“We look forward to working with Lufthansa and growing this service further in the future.”