Cancer fund launches 18th annual Lollipop Day in Limerick

A MAJOR fundraiser in aid of oesophageal cancer is to formally launch in Limerick City this lunchtime.

A sea of pink balloons were placed on the Shannon Bridge to mark the start of the Oesophageal Cancer Fund’s annual lollipop day campaign.

The 300 balloons represent the number of of patients who have been spared invasive, life-altering surgery in the last decade, thanks to the Oesophageal Cancer Fund charity.

And this lunchtime, the Unity Gospel Choir will bring O’Connell Street alive with the sounds of singing.

Noelle Ryan, the chief executive of the Oesophageal Cancer Fund and local survivors of the condition – which affects the gullet – will be on hand to launch the initiative, which calls on the public to be aware that those experiencing swallowing difficulties and people who suffer with chronic or severe persistent reflux symptoms such as heartburn should attend their doctor immediately.

On this Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2, volunteers will be selling lollipops across Limerick, with people encouraged to buy both a lollipop and pin for €2. They will also be available from retail outlets and pharmacies.