Limerick gardai warn motorists following smash and grab handbag theft

GARDAI in Limerick are warning motorists to be vigilant when storing property in their cars.

In one recent incident, a woman was seen by a thief putting her handbag into the boot of her car after she had arrived and parked at her destination.

“An opportunist thief saw her do this and smashed her window to gain entry to her handbag in the boot of her car,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sgt Ber Leetch.

“I have often found myself travelling to a meeting or talk and I would realise that I wouldn’t be bringing my handbag into the meeting with me. I have pulled in to the side of the road and put my bag into the boot before then continuing to my meeting. If you must bring a handbag, make sure that it’s in your boot long before you reach your destination,” she advised.