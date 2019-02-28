Legal aid bill for Limerick district court cases approaches €1.8m

ALMOST €1.8 million was paid in legal aid relating to cases before the district court in Limerick during 2018, it can be revealed.

Figures released under the Freedom of Information Act show a total of €1,773,722.51 was paid under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme over the 12 month period.

The Department of Justice says most of the monies related to cases which were before the courts last year although some of the cases were heard in previous years.

An analysis of the payments shows a total of €1.66m was paid in solicitors’ fees during 2018 while €2,288 was paid in fees to barristers.

In addition to fees, more than €55,000 was paid to solicitors for prison visits while almost €20,000 was paid to facilitate the preparation of medical reports for the court.

Other monies paid under the scheme included €3,557.92 for translation and interpretation services; €1,059.04 for photocopying; €8,600 for technical reports and €20,988.78 in mileage for ‘home travel’

The figures relate to court proceedings in Limerick city, Kilmallock and Newcastle West and do not include monies paid, under the scheme, relating to proceedings which were before Limerick Circuit Court or the Central Criminal Court.