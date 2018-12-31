Limerick business review: Major projects, another influx of IDA jobs grab the headlines

Reporter Nick Rabbitts reviews 2018’s biggest business stories as the upward curve of Limerick’s economy continued.

JANUARY

- Limerick's regenerative Project Opera took a major leap forward with the formal signing of a loan deal of €85m between Limerick Council and the Council of Europe bank. With the signing over of a loan of €85m from the European Investment Bank weeks earlier, this marked the final piece in the jigsaw for the plan, which will bring offices, an apart-hotel, and several other developments to a long-neglected part of Patrick Street. However, one thing conspicuous by its absence in the €180m development was housing. The Leader revealed the original plans for the Project Opera development, based in Patrick Street, would have seen homes built there. Former Housing Minister Jan O'Sullivan told this newspaper her then department had green-lit funding to purchase the site on the understanding there would be homes. Limerick Twenty Thirty, the firm directing the scheme would later add a small number of apartments to the plan.

- There was sadness after one of Limerick's best known entrepreneurs Tim Geary, who founded Newcastle West firm Pallas Foods, passed away.

- ​As exclusively revealed by the Limerick Leader six months previously, Jaguar Land Rover unveiled 150 jobs at Shannon, as it continues its development of driverless cars here. And the following week, engineering firm H&MV announced an expansion of its workforce from 150 to 300 people, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visiting the site to announce the positions.

- A ‘rich list’ published this month by the Sunday Independent newspaper revealed that businessman JP McManus had regained his status as Limerick's richest person. He was named eighth wealthiest person in Ireland above Castletroy brothers John and Patrick Collison, who topped the equivalent list the previous year. Also featured on the list was developer Aidan Brooks, and Limerick's biggest ever lottery winner Dolores McNamara as well as Dr Kieran Curran, who founded Gencell.

FEBRUARY

- The pub trade got a massive boost at the start of this month as the 100-year-old prohibition of selling alcohol on Good Friday was lifted. Cllr Jerry O'Dea, who is the local Vintners representative said: “It's a very progressive move”.

- The Limerick Leader this month revealed plans by Clenn Construction to open in the Galvone Industrial Estate, in a move which would create at least 50 new jobs. The US-headquartered company specialises in the assembly of rapid-build houses, with some homes taking just a fortnight to put together. The Leader was also first with the news of more jobs this month, with Innovate Limerick confirming plans to buy the former OPW building at Cecil Street for a new €2.25m digital media centre in a move which will bring 150 new jobs.

- Planning documents showed Johnson and Johnson was planning to create 50 new research roles in a tie-up with the University of Limerick to open a 'digital district' at the Parkpoint complex in the Dublin Road.

- The IDA this month appointed its new manager for the region: Meath native Enda McLoughlin took over from Niall O'Callaghan, who moved to head up Shannon Heritage. However, as of this Christmas, Mr McLoughlin had resigned from the agency.

- The four-star Limerick Strand Hotel unveiled plans for a €3.5m expansion. Strand Leisure investments secured permission for a single-storey expansion of 687 square metres which would see the two towers at the hotel effectively be equalised, and help the hotel grow its beds offering to 200 rooms. Former manager Stefan Lundstrom, who was replaced by Stephen O'Connor as boss in May, pledged the development would see 15 permanent positions created.

- There was criticism from businesspeople and politicians alike this month following the publication of the government's Ireland 2040 strategy. Former Limerick Chamber chief executive Dr James Ring said the plan is “a worrying confirmation” of the region's lack of political influence at cabinet. The plan appeared to restrict the population growth of the city and county over the next 20 years.

MARCH

- University of Limerick vice-president, research Dr Mary Shire was elected the new president of the Limerick Chamber succeeding Ken Johnson. Later this year, there was another change at the top of the business group, with Dr James Ring departing to join Ingenium, and Dee Ryan taking over the role of chief executive.

- Lifesciences firm Edwards unveiled plans to invest €80m in the region, creating 600 jobs. The company initially located at the Shannon Free Zone, but later in the year, announced its long term future lay at a new 10,000 square metre manufacturing facility at the Plassey National Technology Park.

- Limerick was placed on lockdown at the start of March due to the inclement weather associated with Storm Emma. Some businesses were hit - shoe shop owner Michael Gleeson reported trading falls of 40%. But James Ryan, who runs Centra in O'Connell Street reported that the day before people were advised to remain indoors, he had one of his busiest days for the sale of alcohol!

- Small business owners from across Limerick were honoured for their contribution to the local economy, as part of National Enterprise Week. Eastway Remote Monitoring, based in the National Technology Park, won the title of company of the year at the Local Enteprise Office event.

- The Shannon Foynes Port company unveiled a €100m plan to completely transform the Limerick Docklands, with a strategy which may see 1,000 jobs created. The plans will see the docks renamed as the Limerick Docklands Economic Park and vacant land used for warehouse and logistics buildings, and road access into the facility massively improved. This month, the Limerick Leader revealed one of the first pieces of development around that plan, with data company Nautilus-DT planning to set up a floating data centre on the riverbank, in a move which could bring 124 positions.

APRIL

- Traders across the city united in calls to the gardai to tackle the scourge of youth street crime. It came with reports of gun-point robberies at city retail premises.

- There were fears throughout the year starting in April of job cuts at Aughinish Alumina with diplomatic tensions between the west and Russia reaching an all-time high. Aughinish, which is run by Russian firm Rusal, headed by oligarch Oleg Deripaska, employs 900 people in West Limerick.

- An Bord Pleanala granted Irish Cement conditional planning permission to develop the physical aspects of its plans to change process in Mungret. The national appeals body rejected a bid by Limerick Against Pollution and many other groups to veto the plan, which will see the use of fossil fuels phased out and replaced with the burning of solid recovered waste and used tyres. While An Bord Pleanala allowed the development of facilities to store these materials, it is the Environmental Protection Agency which will ultimately decide if Irish Cement can go ahead with its controversial plan.

- There was sadness in Limerick's business circles this month following the death of legendary city jewellery JJ Kenneally aged 88.

- A new report claimed that the Shannon Group generates €3.6bn per year. The study, from W2 consulting, also concludes the semi-state firm supports 46,000 jobs

MAY

- The Limerick Leader exclusively revealed that Danish aircraft leasing firm Nordic Aviation Capital was to be the first tenant of the Gardens International development, formerly the Hanging Gardens. The firm is expected to formally move into the upper floors of the development early in the New Year. The Leader was also first with the news this month that Uber was to expand its European headquarters in Thomas Street, with 150 new jobs. It brought Uber's local headcount to 550 staff.

- The fuel company founded by Limerick FC chairman Pat O'Sullivan Galtee Fuels went into voluntary liquidation. The Ballylanders businessman said this was due to a wish on his part to “change lifestyle”.

JUNE

- Businessman David McCourt said if Granahan McCourt consortium secured the contract to develop the National Broadband Plan, Enet would create 100 new jobs at its offices at the National Technology Park in Plassey. The multi-million euro plan was plunged into crisis later in the year, after it emerged Mr McCourt had attended private meetings with then Communications Minister Denis Naughten, in a move many felt compromised the Galway TD's independence. Mr Naughten quit cabinet, but the consortium is still widely expected to secure the tender.

- Pioneering data firm Stats opened its offices in Riverstone House at Henry Street, with its boss Carl Mergelie announcing he hoped to grow the firm's staff numbers to around 200 here. Stats staff are effectively paid to watch sports games, with data provided from Limerick being provided to broadcasters, newspapers and web sites across the globe in an instant.

- An Bord Pleanala green-lit a multi-million euro expansion to the Savoy Hotel at Henry Street. The move, which will create up to 25 new permanent positions, will see 35 new rooms added to the stock.

- Planners gave the green light for a €3m plan opposite the Milk Market which could bring 100 jobs to the city. The educational, residential and retail development will be located at Ellen Street, Carr Street and Punch's Row.

JULY

- Up to 30 new jobs were announced at the top of the month, with Rigid containers - also known as the box factory in Southill - announcing 30 new jobs as part of an €8m investment programme. Just nine days later, Becton Dickinson announced 85 new positions with the opening of a new research centre at the former Unigolf facility at the National Technology Park in Plassey.

- Thirty jobs were put at risk after a massive inferno took hold at the Galtee Woods factory in Ballylanders. Some 25 people worked for AB Wood Products, with a further five working for an SME firm in the upper part of the complex.

- Ambitious proposals to double the size of Castletroy Town Centre, formerly the Castletroy Shopping Centre were unveiled this month. In a move which could bring 100 jobs, UGP Castletroy SC applied to planners to add 17 new units to the facility. However, the blueprint was rejected by local planners on the basis that various retail strategies do not allow major out-of-town developments. It is now up to An Bord Pleanala to make a determination.

- Ger O'Connor who ran O'Connor's Restaurant in Thomas Street passed away.

AUGUST

- August was quiet on the business front, with Limerick people having more pressing matters to attend to at Croke Park! The Treaty men's victory over Galway at Croke Park ensured pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes across Limerick enjoyed a huge boost as supporters toasted a first All-Ireland title since 1973!

SEPTEMBER

- This month, the Limerick Leader was first with the news of a new plan for the long-derelict Horizon Mall site at the Dublin Road. Novelty ICAV, a Singaporean investment vehicle unveiled plans for a mixed-use development containing office space, houses and limited retail to support the development. The €90m plans could generate up to 150 positions. Later in the month, councillors lifted the limit on housing which could be developed on site, in the hope it will lead to a quicker turnaround in construction.

- Pallas Foods in Newcastle West sought 55 voluntary redundancies across all levels of its warehouse section as part of a restructuring programme. But there was better news elsewhere in the west, with two Rathkeale firms announcing the creation of a total of 42 new positions. Energy firm DesignPro added 30 new cutting edge jobs with the opening of a new robotics division in Rathkeale. Fellow Rathkeale firm ABS Engineering Control Systems created 12 new positions.

- In the same week in the city, Black Bear Software, Annacotty, created 18 new positions. Celignis created nine new positions. And British social enterprise firm Matilda's Planet officially opened its Limerick operation, with a goal to reduce fuel poverty. It will create insulated walls for homes, and will employ 30 people initially in the Cathal May Roberts building at Bank Place.

- There was shock and sadness at the sudden death of well known city businessman Don Wallace, who died in Spain. Mr Wallace, living in Parteen, was managing director of his family firm Recognition Express and was a director of the hugely successful ZipYard franchise.

OCTOBER

- The government's national budget saw Limerick Prison given a €32.3m boost in a move which will see major improvements at the Mulgrave Street facility - as well as the construction of a new women's jail. Elsewhere in the budget, the Limerick to Cork motorway was earmarked for planning works to progress in the New Year. The Shannon Foynes Port Company received a share in €587m to improve its connectivity. And Troy Studios also received a boost, with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announcing the extension of the film corporation tax credit from 2020 to 2024.

- Limerick FC chairman and owner Pat O'Sullivan, pictured left, confirmed to the Limerick Leader there was “no threat” to the future of the Super Blues. It came with Revenue seeking a winding-up order on the Markets Field outfit. However, Mr O'Sullivan insisted all obligations to the taxman had been met. Although Limerick FC suffered relegation from the Airtricity League Premier Division, their future appears secure for now, with players signing for the new season, which starts in February.

NOVEMBER

- Limerick city centre received a huge boost to kick off the month after it emerged that An Bord Pleanala had cleared the way for the International Rugby Experience in the heart of O'Connell Street. The €10m development - backed by JP McManus and Paul O'Connell - will generate 140 jobs and will see the creation of an audio-visual museum celebrating the game. An Taisce's appeal against the development on heritage grounds was thrown out by the national appeals body.

- There was huge news on a story which has almost become a part of Limerick folklore. The Limerick Leader revealed that Marks and Spencer had, after almost 40 years, finally agreed a deal to locate in the city centre. It came after the firm's country manager Ken Scully disclosed it was close to agreeing a new store location in Limerick.

This led to frenzied speculation as to where it would be, with Castletroy Town Centre and the Parkway Retail Park among the locations suggested. But it appears that Limerick city centre has won the day.

- The Shannon Group, which employs close to 650 people, was honoured with the top prize at the annual Limerick Chamber business awards. The semi-state firm operates four sub-brands: Shannon Airport, Shannon Commercial Properties, the International Aviation Services Centre and tourism body Shannon Heritage. Also in the winners enclosure at the black-tie gala event - attended by 400 people - were Optel Group, Novas Ireland, Three Ireland, Electricity Exchange and Design Pro.

DECEMBER

- After almost 15 years lying derelict, the Limerick Leader this month revealed that the former Ryan's garage site opposite Punch's Cross is to be developed. Around 100 apartments are planned at the site, as well as limited retail, with the planning application being fast-tracked to An Bord Pleanala.

- Sports Minister Shane Ross gave Adare Manor a huge vote of confidence in its bid to host the 2026 Ryder Cup. In a Seanad debate, Mr Ross said he “knows of no other serious contenders” in this country to host the gold-plated tournament.

- A planning application is expected to be made to An Bord Pleanala on the €180m Project Opera development before the year is out. It comes after Limerick Twenty Thirty deadline for public submissions passed.