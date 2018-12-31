Car salesman has repaid €50k he stole from former employer

A FORMER car salesman who stole almost €50,000 from his then employer has fully repaid the money, a court has heard.

Denis Curtin, now aged 48, of Woodview Park, Newcastle West, pleaded guilty in 2013 to 13 counts of theft relating to offences which occurred on dates during 2008 and 2009.

Limerick Circuit Court was previously told the offences happened at a time when the defendant was employed as a sales manager at Liam Cleary Car Sales, Eastway Business Park, Limerick.

During a sentencing hearing, evidence was heard that Curtin was a “trusted” employee who had “full control” over the sale of cars at the premises.

The then owner of the company – Liam Cleary – who was based at the main dealership in Ennis made a complaint to gardai in October 2009 after he became suspicious.

Curtin, it later emerged, had gotten into financial difficulties after he bought a second house “off the plans” in 2006. He had topped up the mortgage on the family home and had not told his wife about the investment.

His then barrister Michael Collins told the court he had never been in trouble before and had ended up “in the eye of a perfect storm” given the crash.

A two-year prison sentence imposed in February 2015 was suspended on condition that compensation payments of €1,000 were made every month.

The matter was re-entered in December 2017 with John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, informing the court there was an outstanding balance of more than €10,000 and that Curtin was “in blatant contravention of the court order”.

Updating the court before Christmas, Yvonne Quinn BL confirmed all of the monies have now been repaid to the injured party.

Noting this, Judge O’Donnell said he would make ‘no order’ in relation to the application to activate part or all of the suspended sentence.