‘We are beyond devastated’: Sadness at impending closure of popular Limerick cafe

THERE is huge sadness after it was confirmed a popular city cafe is to close in the New Year.

The shutters are to fall at Chez Le Fab, which opened at Arthur’s Quay Park in August 201​6.

In a statement published to the social networking site Facebook, the co-owners Lesley-Anne Liddane and Shay Riordan confirmed the sad news, saying they are “beyond devastated.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our patrons for their custom and support over the last two years, we have very much enjoyed the journey and experience, but unfortunately it is our time to say goodbye,” they said.

Chez Le Fab is located in Limerick’s former tourist information office.

The owners declined to comment and have requested privacy.